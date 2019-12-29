Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, Bibox and IDEX. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $215,369.00 and approximately $41,414.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,379,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.