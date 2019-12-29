Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $16,033.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.38 or 0.05875958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.