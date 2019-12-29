Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 163,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 26,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

INSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

