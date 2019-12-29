InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Update

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 153,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,165. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $74.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,661,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 867,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,845,000 after buying an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,161,000 after buying an additional 450,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 321,911 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 249,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,032,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

