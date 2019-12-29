International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

INSW has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at $215,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $183,995 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 30,442.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 21.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

