Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. 1,397,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 42,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,282,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 124,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,731,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,945,904 shares of company stock worth $1,771,511,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,339,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 516,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Invitation Homes by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 404,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,464 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.