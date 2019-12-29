Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Itron has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Itron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $2,287,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,708.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,040. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Itron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Itron by 9.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

