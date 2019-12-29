Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.90.
Shares of ITRI stock opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Itron has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $2,287,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,708.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,040. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Itron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Itron by 9.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
