Jefferies Financial Group Trims FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Target Price to $270.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLT. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $311.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.35.

NYSE FLT opened at $285.82 on Thursday. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $315.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.52 and a 200-day moving average of $291.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,472 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

