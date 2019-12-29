John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW/A) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on January 16th

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NASDAQ:JW/A) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
NASDAQ:JW/A traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 131,829 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97.
About John Wiley & Sons
