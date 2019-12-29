Kalkulus (KLKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,965.00

Kalkulus (CURRENCY:KLKS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Kalkulus has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Kalkulus has a market cap of $60,965.00 and $54,601.00 worth of Kalkulus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalkulus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and CryptoBridge.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00643216 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003264 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Kalkulus (CRYPTO:KLKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Kalkulus’ total supply is 17,754,391 coins and its circulating supply is 17,079,311 coins. Kalkulus’ official Twitter account is @kalkulus_team. The Reddit community for Kalkulus is /r/Kalkulus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kalkulus is kalkulus.trade. The official message board for Kalkulus is medium.com/@kalkulus_team.

Kalkulus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalkulus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalkulus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalkulus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

