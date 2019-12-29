Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.44 Million

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post $524.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $516.90 million and the highest is $531.40 million. Kennametal posted sales of $587.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.49 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 262,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 752.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after buying an additional 601,004 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after buying an additional 562,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,113,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 292,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,189,000 after buying an additional 281,656 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

