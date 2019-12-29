Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $2,583.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000980 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

