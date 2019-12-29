L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on L Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in L Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,029,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in L Brands by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,962,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,198 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,401,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,700 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,830,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,421. L Brands has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

