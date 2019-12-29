La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Up 20.5% in December

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 28th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 808,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,121,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,995 shares during the period. VHCP Management III LLC boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,251,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 248,298 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 53.3% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 147,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LJPC. BidaskClub downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 696,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. On average, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.