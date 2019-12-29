Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Update

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lands’ End by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Lands’ End by 13.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

