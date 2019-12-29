Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,678. Leidos has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

