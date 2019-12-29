Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LMNR. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Limoneira from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of LMNR opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Limoneira by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Limoneira by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Limoneira by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

