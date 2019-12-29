Litecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.48 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.18 or 0.00580571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Koinex, Lykke Exchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $3.48 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 638.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,736,944 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges including major platforms such as Binance, Coinbase Pro, Kraken, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Poloniex, and many others.

