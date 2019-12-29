Lition (LIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $582,909.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Lition has a total market cap of $582,909.00 and $120,928.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,415.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.01752100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.02 or 0.02815836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00580639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00623803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060550 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00384848 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Dcoin, Bibox, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

