LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 865,300 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 28th total of 716,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of LTC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.24. 305,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,144. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.