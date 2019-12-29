Lympo Market Cap Tops $2.17 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, HADAX and Allbit. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $13,914.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.01281403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allbit, Fatbtc, Gate.io, IDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.