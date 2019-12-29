MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 309.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. 344,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,567. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $181.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

