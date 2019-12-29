Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $167.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,010. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 45.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.49. 220,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,582. Masimo has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $160.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

