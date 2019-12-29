MCO (MCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.51 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, MCO has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One MCO token can currently be bought for $4.02 or 0.00054997 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, Livecoin and Gate.io. MCO has a total market capitalization of $63.51 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.12 or 0.05868987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001215 BTC.

MCO (MCO) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

MCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Upbit, ABCC, IDEX, Coinrail, EXX, BigONE, YoBit, Bithumb, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Huobi, DDEX, Livecoin, Cashierest, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Liqui and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

