Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.95.

MPW stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

