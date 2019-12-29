MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.72. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MEI Pharma by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 122.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.