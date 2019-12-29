Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MELI. Barclays cut their price objective on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Mercadolibre from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC raised Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 price objective on Mercadolibre and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $654.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $599.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $566.04 and its 200 day moving average is $585.39. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $282.44 and a 1 year high of $698.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

