Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post sales of $12.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.03 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $11.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $47.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.78 billion to $47.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.04 billion to $50.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,587 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.50. 3,586,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

