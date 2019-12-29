Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post sales of $252.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.09 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $233.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $989.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.02 million to $992.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra acquired 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. 334,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,662. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

