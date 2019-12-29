Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 13,500 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Meritor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meritor by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 77.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Meritor by 214,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Meritor stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.28. Meritor has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.