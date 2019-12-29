Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 31.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 136.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 60.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 73.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

