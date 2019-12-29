Mirai (MRI) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a market capitalization of $2,563.00 and approximately $462.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00643216 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mirai Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

