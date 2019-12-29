Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mistras Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 87,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $410.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $192.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 47.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.