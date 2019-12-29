Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCC remained flat at $$10.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 138,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,134. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $222.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.17%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

