Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $754.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report $754.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $709.89 million to $841.50 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $692.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,972. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.10. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.