MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

MFSF stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. MutualFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 20.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $215,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $818,644.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,887.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,102 shares of company stock worth $1,558,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MutualFirst Financial (MFSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.