Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Short Interest Up 12.3% in December

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 21,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ MYL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,106. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Mylan has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYL. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.97.

In other news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Mylan by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Mylan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Mylan by 7.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mylan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mylan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.