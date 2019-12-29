National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

National General has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. National General has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National General to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $21.80 on Friday. National General has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.59.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National General will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National General news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $112,850.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,877. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

