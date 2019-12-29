National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.86. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $241.81 and a 1-year high of $314.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.31.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.17 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 17.95%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

