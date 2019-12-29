NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Update

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 24,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $209,480.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $439,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

