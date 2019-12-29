Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

NBH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 43,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,742. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

