Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Flexion Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Flexion Therapeutics’ analysis:

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.94. 9,099,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $732.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.