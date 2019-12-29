New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Receives $113.87 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.71.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. 399,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $128.80.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth about $32,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

