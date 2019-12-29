Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 997,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

NFBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Northfield Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 77,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,143. Northfield Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $837.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $26,155.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock worth $280,555 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 44.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

