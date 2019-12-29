NPCoin Trading 228.7% Higher This Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002995 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and approximately $13,103.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 228.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

