NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 28th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:NRG remained flat at $$39.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,192. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in NRG Energy by 29.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

