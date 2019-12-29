Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $218,312.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,923.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,755 shares of company stock valued at $11,950,637 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,468,000 after purchasing an additional 204,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,212 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 6,016,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,090,000 after purchasing an additional 306,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,540,000 after purchasing an additional 499,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,483. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

