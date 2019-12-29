NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the November 28th total of 7,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. TheStreet lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.19. The stock had a trading volume of 862,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,944. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.