OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $23.55 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $808,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

