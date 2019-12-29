OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

